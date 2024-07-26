LH Bank aims to increase ratio of Taiwanese loans

Mr Shih, centre, said despite a modest total loan growth in the first half of this year, the Taiwanese loan portfolio showed a robust growth rate of 31% during the same period.

LH Bank, a subsidiary of Land and House Financial Group (LHFG), aims to double the proportion of its Taiwanese loans over the next 3-5 years, driven by the expanding presence of foreign businesses in the Thai market.

According to LHFG president Shih Jing Fuh, despite a modest total loan growth in the first half of this year, the Taiwanese loan portfolio showed a robust growth rate of 31% during the same period.

This positive trend is attributed to both direct Taiwanese investments in Thailand and trade finance services offered to foreign customers.

As of June, the total outstanding Taiwanese loans were around 11 billion baht, representing a year-on-year increase of 23%, while the outstanding trade finance loans from the Taiwanese segment reached 3.5 billion baht, marking a 24% year-on-year growth.

Taiwanese loans accounted for 5% of the bank's total loan portfolio as of June, up from 4% recorded at the end of last year.

This proportion is expected to continue rising, potentially reaching 10% in the next 3-5 years, depending on the expansion of other loan products, he said.

In light of the US-China trade tensions, Mr Shih said international investors have been diversifying their production bases, with Asean and Thailand emerging as key destinations for foreign direct investment. These investors are particularly interested in the technology sector, he said.

"For instance, investors from Hong Kong and Singapore are exploring data centre investments in Thailand, while Taiwanese investors are in discussions with the government about science park investments," said Mr Shih.

According to Mr Shih, LH Bank plans to leverage the global networks of its parent company, Taiwan-based CTBC Bank, to connect global technology companies, including Taiwanese firms, with the local supply chain.

The bank also intends to gradually grow its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) loan segment.

However, due to global economic uncertainties and the uneven recovery of the Thai economy, the bank will be selective in providing loans in the second half of this year. The focus will remain on strategic areas such as corporate loans, Taiwanese loans and mortgages.

For mortgages, the bank will target the upper-income segment, requiring a minimum monthly income of 50,000 baht from homebuyers, and will focus on selective developers to maintain asset quality.

As a small-sized lender, LH Bank reported a non-performing loan ratio of 3% as of June. The bank aims to reduce this ratio to below 3% by year-end in line with improving asset quality.

The bank is confident in achieving its total loan growth target of 8-10% for this year, after recording a 10% growth in the first half of the year on a year-on-year basis. Several loan deals are in the pipeline for the second half of the year, Mr Shih added.