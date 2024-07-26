Exports fall for first time in 3 months, weaker than expected

Lorries transport cargo at Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thai exports fell for the first time in three months in June due to slowing agriculture and food sales, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, adding that it still expected exports to grow overall in 2024.

June exports fell 0.3% from a year earlier, missing analysts' expectations of a 2.6% increase in a Reuters poll. Exports had risen 7.2% in May from a year earlier.

Exports are a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Shipments agro-industrial products dropped an annual 4.8% in the month, while exports of auto parts, computer and accessories and jewellery all rose, the ministry said in a statement.

Imports rose 0.3% in June from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 3% in the poll.

Thailand recorded a trade surplus of US$0.22 billion in June, versus a forecast surplus of $0.60 billion.

In the first half of 2024, exports rose 2.0% from the same period in 2023, while imports rose 3.0% with the first-half trade deficit at $5.24 billion.

The ministry expects growth in exports in July and maintained its export growth target for the year at 1% to 2%.

"This could be a record year if we hit 10 trillion baht ($277 billion)," said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office, adding crucial factors were the economies of key trading partners including China, the United States, Europe and India.

Shipments to the US rose 5.4% in June from a year earlier, while exports to both China and Japan were down 12.3%.

In June, rice export volumes rose 78.7% year-on-year to 1.02 million metric tonnes and were up 96.6% in value terms to $644 million.

The weak baht also helped exports, said Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, along with lower freight rates.