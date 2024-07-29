AoT greenlights Suvarnabhumi airport expansion plan

Tourists at the Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal during this year’s Songkran festival in April. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Airports of Thailand's (AoT) board has approved the master plan for a five-year expansion project at Suvarnabhumi airport, which will take place between 2025 and 2030.

AoT director Kirati Kijmanawat said on Sunday the master plan was approved during the meeting of AoT's board last Thursday, along with a 170-million-baht budget for hiring a team of consultants for the project.

Mr Kirati said the consultants will have eight months to study the project's feasibility. After that, they will design the project's details within 12 months, with the bidding expected to begin by late next year or early 2026, he said.

Mr Kirati said the consultants will also be tasked with prioritising all parts of the project, including the West Expansion, South Expansion, North Expansion and the construction of a cargo building.

He added that the current government expects AoT to complete the South Expansion, which will be allocated a budget of 120 billion baht within its term.

Therefore, the company must accelerate the expansion, he said.

Mr Kirati noted that the air transport industry has grown rapidly since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that AoT is ready for the expansion project with it having a piece of land located south of Suvarnabhumi airport ready to be utilised.

He said the land is connected to Bang Na-Trat Road and is already fully equipped with utilities, including an electrical system.

He also revealed that AoT will not need a loan despite the large budget required for the project because the company has regained liquidity due to the industry returning to normality.

The likely continued growth of the industry also provides the company with confidence that it will be able to spend its yearly earnings on the expansion project, said Mr Kirati.

"As the construction project will take about five years, I'm confident that it will not affect AoT's liquidity and situation," he said.

Mr Kirati also provided an update on the expansion project for Don Mueang airport, saying the design process is taking place, which he said is expected to be completed by November.