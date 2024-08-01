Understanding Thai online media usage

Looking at the landscape of media and entertainment in Thailand, changes continue to unfold with new platforms that offer a wide array of sources for connecting, news, entertainment and information. All of them are competing for audience attention and advertising dollars.

A nationwide study conducted by Marketbuzzz, in which 700 Thais were asked to keep a seven-day diary, shows how they are navigating the evolving media environment. It offers a detailed look at media usage across different platforms, different times of the day and compares usage across weekdays and weekends.

The study shows how daily media usage has been affected by media changes and readjustments in people's daily lives and entertainment habits, as well as business practices, as a result of the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, which only fully subsided in Thailand in 2022, overall media usage increased among the Thai population. However, as the habitual routine of keeping in touch with friends and families, gaining insights on news, entertainment, and even food deliveries, reached its peak during the pandemic, the numbers have been slowly declining as Thais revert to post-pandemic activity patterns.

DIGITAL DOMINANCE

The Marketbuzzz study showed that social media at 70%, internet browsing (50%) and streaming video content (47%) are the most dominant channels (respondents could choose more than one). But the ways in which Thais access and consume these channels have become more diversified.

With people actively seeking a wider range of media channels for social connection, entertainment, shopping and staying informed, it becomes increasingly harder for brands to win audiences and keep them for a longer period of time.

Social media usage continues to grow, with Line (78%) and Facebook (68%) the platforms most used by Thais. This is followed by Messenger (34%), TikTok (29%), Instagram (21%) and its new companion Threads (14%). With the introduction of new platforms like Threads, more people are looking for more specific and tailored content.

Internet usage covers a wide range of activities, varying from general web searching and readership to using informational websites and online shopping. Video streaming has seen notable diversification, with YouTube at 62% maintaining its lead but facing increasing competition from platforms like Netflix (35%), TrueID (27%), AISPlay (20%) and Disney+ (14%). With the expanding options for video content, competition between these platforms remains fierce.

Music streaming follows a similar path of fragmentation. YouTube Music remains the dominant leader with 71% usage among Thais, followed by JOOX at 42%, Spotify and Apple Music. Other new platforms are also emerging, contributing to diversity in music streaming options.

"Looking at the landscape of media and entertainment, there is always change in media yet there is a paradox occurring," said Marketbuzzz CEO Grant Bertoli. "On the one hand there is a diversification of different ranges of media with new platforms and more user-generated content, and on the other side there is a convergence going on within platforms, with a number of players trying to attract a bigger audience with a blurring of the lines between social, shopping, content and film and gaming."

Versatility and convenience underpin the dominance of media consumption on mobile devices, whether it's accessing social media and messaging, listening to music or engaging in e-commerce. This highlights the importance of mobile-friendly content and platforms.

More traditional forms of media as we know them, such as radio, newspapers, books and magazines have all dropped in usage, although numbers continue to be higher for older groups aged 50 and above. This suggests that traditional strategies for these media need to be rethought, following the shift towards evolving digital and mobile-centric strategies, where a more flexible yet targeted market approach should be taken to reach the core target audience.

TIME OF DAY CRUCIAL

Time of day is also an important factor when reviewing media habits. Not surprisingly, different media and the frequency with which they are used varies whether it's in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Looking at Thais' daily routines, social media and other apps are used more in the morning, while streaming video content and TV peak in the evening. Conversely, streaming video content usage is lower in the morning and afternoon, most likely due to less time for prolonged media engagement due to work and school and other commitments.

Furthermore, food delivery apps experience higher usage during the afternoon and peak lunch hours due to their convenience and availability. Interestingly, evening use is not as high as afternoon usage.

"Brands are usually familiar with the times when their target audience are more likely to be using media," said Mr Bertoli. "However, combining the different types of media with the appropriate time enables a more efficient media plan.

"Time-of-day targeting by type of media enables businesses to benefit from it and run ads when they can provide the most value."