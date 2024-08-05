Pattaya tourism operators seek to shed sordid image

The viewpoint at Khao Phra Tamnak in Pattaya. Mr Thanet says Pattaya has the potential to become a city of various attractions and a hub for investment as well as world class events. Bangkok Post

Pattaya tourism operators submitted a tourism development proposal to the tourism minister, aiming to shift its image to family oriented-tourism and remove its associations with sex tourism and illegal gambling.

The Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF) recently held a meeting with Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit.

The ACTF and Mr Sermsak discussed the outcome from a workshop engaging foreign tour agencies from five key markets -- Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Germany, South Korea, China and India -- along with the ACTF's plan to collaborate with the government in boosting Pattaya tourism and rebranding it.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, ACTF president, said Pattaya has shifted from being a nightlife destination to a more family-friendly city with a variety of activities.

He said Pattaya has the potential to become a city of various attractions and a hub for investment as well as world class events.

The city could offer more diverse attractions, including beaches, high standard golf courses, cultural sites, meeting facilities and shopping malls.

It is also close to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and U-tapao airport in Chon Buri, with nearby provinces and places ready to help absorb tourists, such as Rayong and Bang Saen.

Last month, locals and operators in Pattaya protested against the Thai media labelling their city "sin city".

Mr Thanet said only visitors who have not been to Pattaya for more than two decades still have the old perception about nightlife and sex tourism, unlike frequent visitors and foreign travel agents who acknowledge more tourism products.

Morrakot Kuldilok, president of the eastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association and also the federation's executive, said as prostitution still exists, the authorities should regulate the occupation and protect sex workers with welfare measures.

Given news reports about illegal gambling among foreigners near Pattaya Soi 6, Ms Morrakot said that a legal casino operation should proceed to fix this problem in Pattaya and everywhere in the country that has similar activities.

The ATCF also suggested Pattaya has the opportunity to become the first casino city of Thailand in the proposal paper.

Other areas that need improvement include safety, cleanliness, public infrastructure, sustainability and city zoning regulations, which require government support.

Mr Thanet said Pattaya's zoning regulations have not been properly updated, since nightlife venues are still mixed with hotels and residences, making some family tourists feel unsafe walking the streets.

For the upcoming high season, he estimated tourism revenue in Pattaya should recover to over 80% of the 2019 level.

The impact remains with Thai tourists flocking to overseas destinations, as well as rising competitors, such as Vietnam and China's Hainan island.