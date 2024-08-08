VietJet adding up to 10 Airbus jets this year

Deliveries to budget carrier come at a time when plane availability is limited

A VietJet Airbus A320 begins preparations for takeoff from Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi. (Reuters File Photo)

HANOI - The Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet said on Thursday that it would take delivery of up to 10 Airbus jets this year.

The announcement comes at a time when local airlines are facing a shortage of aircraft due to engine recalls by manufacturers and high leasing prices.

The new jets, which are mostly the A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) model, are expected to be delivered from this month, VietJet said in a statement.

The company has ordered a total of 206 planes from Airbus and operates a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, it added.

Last month, it signed a contract with Airbus to buy 20 A330neo wide-body aircraft in a deal valued at $7.4 billion based on the manufacturer’s list price.