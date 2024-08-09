WHA Corporation targets AI for tech transformation

Mr Jareeporn (centre) and WHA's executives and employees at the Techsauce Global Summit in Bangkok.

SET-listed WHA Corporation, Thailand's largest developer of built-to-suit logistics facilities, is increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster its green logistics business and support the long-term goal of becoming a tech company.

The company plans to spend 60 million baht this year on AI technology and expects to improve its business efficiency, said Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, group chief executive and chairman of the WHA executive committee.

"We have started transforming ourselves into a tech company under the 2021 strategic roadmap, with a total investment budget of 160 million baht," she said.

"The company is focusing on AI and data analytics which support operations and the creation of cutting-edge products and services."

Ms Jareeporn was speaking during the three-day Techsauce Global Summit in Bangkok, which ends today.

WHA is preparing to sign a deal to form a joint venture with a US tech company in the second half of this year.

"This deal follows state officials' visit to the US late last year to invite business people to invest in Thailand," said Ms Jareeporn.

American tech firms are interested in expanding their businesses into Thailand and are looking into infrastructure that can support their investment projects.

During the Techsauce Global Summit, WHA introduced participants to Mobilix, the software it developed to help users better manage electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

Mobilix can support the company's green logistics business, which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The software has already generated revenue for the company this year.

Ms Jareeporn said WHA wants to replace oil-powered cars used at its industrial estates with EVs, with the goal of increasing the EV numbers to 10,000 in the long term.

"We are focusing on electric trucks, pickups and passenger cars, hoping they will help WHA and its customers achieve net-zero goals," she said.

The move is also in line with the government's commitment to reaching carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050, and net-zero, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, by 2065.