Unemployment hits 9-month high

Job seekers look for opportunities at Job Expo Thailand 2024, organised by the Labour Ministry at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on June 28-30. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The number of unemployed workers in Thailand totals 236,000, the highest level in nine months, as the country struggles to deal with slow economic growth and more factory shutdowns, says the Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai).

Accounting for 2% of registered workers, people deemed to be unemployed fall under Section 33 of the Social Security Act, which refers only to employees who had been working for companies. This figure does not include freelancers.

The outlook is bleak for blue collar Thai workers as factories have reduced shifts or laid off workers, while other plants shut down permanently, said Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of EconThai.

“The Thai economy is slowing down. The government’s economic stimulus measures have still not helped the economy, while its budget has yet to support the local economy because of the slow process of budget spending," he said.

Thailand has roughly 37-38 million employees registered with the government, including both Thai nationals and workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

According to EconThai, the unemployment rate of 2% is higher than the number provided by the National Statistical Office (NSO), which reports an unemployment rate of only 0.9%. This is because the NSO includes workers from the agricultural sector in its calculation.

"The 0.9% rate does not reflect realistic data, as it suggests Thailand has the third-lowest unemployment rate in the world, which seems improbable,” said Mr Tanit.

The number of laid-off workers has increased following a recent warning issued by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which said more local companies are likely to close as they cannot compete with Chinese rivals who export low-cost products into the Thai market.

During the first half of this year, some 667 factories shuttered, a year-on-year increase of 86.3%, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said earlier.

The average is 111 factories closing per month, said Mr Kriengkrai.

The state's controversial plan to increase the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide could also hamstring companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises that cannot afford to pay the higher rate to their workers, said Mr Tanit.