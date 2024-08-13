Mc Group targets B4bn revenue this year

Mc Group Plc, the maker and marketer of Mc Jeans, expects its revenue to reach 4 billion baht this year, targeting Gen Y and Z to drive growth.

James Richard Amatawiwat, chief executive of Mc Group, said the market will be competitive this year, but the company will navigate the tide by consistently launching new collections.

With a customer base of 1.8 million, the company plans to initiate campaigns targeted at loyal customers, said Mr James.

Denim products account for less than 40% of overall sales, with an increasing sales proportion for other products such as shirts and footwear, he said.

Mr James said the company is managing costs through advance purchases of materials to reduce risk.

Males represent 60% of the company's customers, while Gen Y and Gen Z account for 70% of sales and Baby Boomers 30%. He said the majority of customers are Thais.

"We want to focus on the young generation," said Mr James.

He said the company has a strong advantage over online clothes vendors because of several offline stores.

However, the company plans to focus on online platforms, which recorded 30% sales growth last year, said Mr James.

Revenue tallied 3.6 billion baht last year, according to the company's fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023.