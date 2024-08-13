Local rice varieties winnowed out

Farmers harvest rice in a field in Chai Nat province. (Photo: Reuters)

Rice exporters warned that local rice varieties are at risk of extinction as farmers flock to plant a Vietnamese rice variety known for its soft texture.

Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said the local industry is in a precarious state as the production of Thai rice varieties such as Pathum Thani fragrant rice and KB 79 rice declined, replaced by the Vietnamese variety known as Khao Hom Phuang, or jasmine 85, which yields a high volume and requires a short growing period.

"Up to 80% of the packaged rice sold in Thailand is Vietnam's Khao Hom Phuang, causing Pathum Thani fragrant rice to almost disappear from the market because the former offers a higher yield of 1,200-1,500 kilogrammes per rai, a shorter harvesting period of only 90-100 days, and it can be grown year-round. Pathum Thani fragrant rice yields 800-900 kg per rai, has a harvest period of four months, and can be grown only once a year," said Mr Charoen.

Farmers are also expected to grow less hom mali rice, opting for white rice because it can be grown twice a year and has a higher yield, he said.

"Thailand does not produce enough rice grains to meet farmers' needs and consumer preferences. That causes them to seek foreign rice varieties, especially Vietnamese and Chinese varieties, whose governments provide continuous support for R&D," said Mr Charoen.

He urged the Rice Department to expedite the development of new rice varieties through R&D, resulting in higher yields per rai to reduce production costs.

Mr Charoen also called on the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to amend ministerial regulations that allow farmers to cultivate foreign rice varieties along with local ones for the development of Thai rice varieties.

The government must accelerate the development of the Thai rice industry by developing varieties that meet market demand, he said.

Vietnam shifted to developing high-quality rice for export such as soft-texture rice with a lower selling price, adding value compared with Thai hom mali rice.

The US Department of Agriculture projects India will remain the largest rice exporter in 2025, followed by Vietnam and Thailand. If Thailand fails to take any action on this issue, its share among the major rice exporting countries may be reduced, said Mr Charoen.

As for parboiled rice, Thailand is losing its export market to India. Thailand has only white rice, which can still be sold in Iraq, Indonesia and some countries in Africa, he said.