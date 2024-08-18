New Thai prime minister scrutinising B500bn cash handouts

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra fist bumps former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after a news conference at the Pheu Thai party headquarters following a royal endorsement ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. (Thai Government House/Handout via REUTERS)

Thailand’s key economic stimulus — 500 billion baht in cash payments to citizens — will need further study to ensure compliance with the nation’s fiscal discipline law, newly appointed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

The change in economic condition is prompting further assessment and reviews, Ms Paetongtarn, 37, told reporters Sunday. She was responding to reports that her father Thaksin Shinawatra is demanding that the new government drop the Pheu Thai party’s flagship policy during the election campaign last year.

Thaksin’s move was seen as a way to shield his daughter from any adverse fallout from the cash stimulus, which had become contentious even before it was implemented due to questions over funding. In 2017, a Thai court found former leader Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s sister, personally and criminally responsible for a policy to subsidize rice farmers.

“The digital wallet programme must also comply with the fiscal discipline law, the details of the programme must be clear with more opinions” from other parties including coalition partners, Ms Paetongtarn said. Still, her Pheu Thai party views the programme as the major stimulus for the Thai economy, she said.

Ms Paetongtarn, who received a formal endorsement today from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to become the country’s youngest prime minister, denied reports that Thaksin demanded the abandonment of the programme.

The cash handout was a key campaign promise of the Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party and the centrepiece of a push to help the economy grow annually at 5%. Yet disagreements including with the central bank and some lawmakers over how the massive stimulus will be financed — as well as the impact on inflation — have dogged its implementation.

The next administration will probably roll out more direct stimulus measures to replace the broad handout, local media reported.