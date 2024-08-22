Retail borrowers need help, says caretaker finance minister

With key BoT rate unchanged, small borrowers are paying 8% or more, says Pichai

(Photo: Reuters)

The Bank of Thailand should help retail borrowers after leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged again this week, the caretaker finance minister said on Thursday.

Retail lending interest rates are too high and need to be addressed, Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters. Minimum retail lending rates at banks are as high as 8%.

The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 2.50% for a fifth straight meeting on Wednesday, saying the level was neutral as it wants to see if the new prime minister will make changes to economic stimulus policies.

The reference was to the Pheu Thai Party’s digital wallet policy, which was set to cost up to 500 billion baht and had been criticised by the central bank. It is now expected to be scaled down.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old daughter of billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected prime minister by parliament last week following the court-ordered dismissal two days earlier of Srettha Thavisin.

The central bank’s decision not to change its key rate reflected its perspective on the overall economy, Mr Pichai said.

“But what needs to be considered more is the interest rates that the public has to pay,” he said.

“How can we make them less different and more appropriate?”

Large companies receive quite low lending rates while small firms have to pay higher rates, Mr Pichai added.

Mr Pichai has previously said credit access for smaller firms is more important than policy rate levels.

The central bank’s next rate review is due on Oct 16.