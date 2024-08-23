Shareholder sounds alarm on RML

A show unit of Raimon Land's The Estelle Phrom Phong condo at Royal Square, Novena in Singapore.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) were requested to look into irregularities at property developer Raimon Land (RML), with a shareholder saying the case could rival the corporate scandals of Stark Corporation and Energy Absolute (EA).

Arthit Narula, who owns about 21 million shares or 0.5% of RML, said he sent an email to the SEC and the SET about the ongoing irregularities at the company, particularly its failure to raise the registered capital to 7.76 billion baht. The company hasn't informed shareholders or market regulators about the failure, he said.

RML, in which KPN Land Ltd, controlled by the Narongdej family, owns 23.97%, announced in mid-March of this year the board of directors approved a plan to raise the registered capital from 3.58 billion baht to 7.76 billion, aiming to support growth and enhance profit generation.

"The company has been able to mobilise fresh capital of slightly more than 1 billion baht, but hasn't informed shareholders or regulatory agencies that it cannot complete the capital increase as announced," said Mr Arthit.

"The information hidden by the Narongdej family could cause substantial damage to minority shareholders, similar to the cases of Stark and EA."

He said an SEC official notified him that his inquiry was received and is being processed.

Anek Yooyuen, deputy secretary-general of the SEC, declined to comment on the RML case, saying any inquiries would be investigated according to procedures.

"No matter the case, there must be evidence of wrongdoing. The SEC will thoroughly investigate all parties involved to see if the informant has any hidden agenda," said Mr Anek. "We take the same steps in every case. Once we find a substantial violation, the SEC will collect evidence, investigate, and forward the case to the police."

The police then collect all the evidence and prepare a case to be filed with the prosecutor for the court's consideration.

"If a violation was committed and there is credible evidence it is real, those involved will be charged according to the SEC Act, and the media will be notified," he said.

According to Mr Arthit, Raimon Land failed to raise the capital because Somphote Ahunai, a founder and former chief executive of EA, the embattled renewable energy firm, promised he would inject the money into RML for the capital increase, but later reneged on the deal.

Mr Somphote, who was accused of fraud by the SEC while at EA, told John Tay, the Singapore-based representative of the second-largest shareholder of RML Mesa Thai Pte, that he wanted to buy around 20% of RML currently owned by the Singaporean shareholder, according to Mr Arthit.

"But eventually Mr Somphote didn't pay Mr Tay for the proposed transaction, possibly due to his personal troubles at EA," he said.

"I informed Patee Sarasin, an RML board member and shareholder, about this issue, but it seems management has not prepared anything to deal with it."

Since the Narongdej family took control of RML five years ago, the company has posted continuous losses with no new projects being launched, said Mr Arthit.

The share price has fallen from 0.42 baht to 0.26 baht over that period, he said. Based on SET filings, Raimon Land booked losses of 718, 453, 315, and 812 million baht from 2020-2023, respectively. In the first half of this year, it posted a loss of 582 million baht.

Sorrapong Mamuang, chief financial officer of Raimon Land, said the company successfully completed the first phase of its capital increase, achieving 65% or more than 681 million baht.

However, for the second phase of the capital increase, the company decided to extend the timeline to consider market conditions, maintaining its focus on maximising shareholder value.

He said Raimon Land is committed to launching new projects that meet market demand and add value to the company.

The firm plans to launch a luxury low-rise housing project dubbed The 528 Estate worth 4 billion baht through private sales on an invitation-only basis.

To return to profitability, Mr Sorrapong said the short-term goals are to reduce unnecessary expenses, increase sales and ownership transfers, and boost the occupancy rate at OCC office tower to 90% this year.

The sales effort includes offering units for sale at a special price in its luxury resort condo The River, he said.

The medium-term plan involves strategic investment that aligns with the company's long-term goals, such as projects offering high returns to ensure sustainable growth, said Mr Sorrapong.

Raimon Land wants to convert the OCC project into a trust fund, proposing investment to large domestic and global players, which it expects to complete by 2025, he said.

For the long term, the company wants to build confidence through the OCC office tower, which should generate recurring income, said Mr Sorrapong.

"We have land in prime areas such as Sukhumvit and Kamala in Phuket for future project development. We believe these factors will help ensure long-term stability and growth, reinforcing shareholder confidence," he said.