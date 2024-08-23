Academy ready to promote cyber literacy

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has launched the Thailand National Cyber Academy as another initiative to promote cybersecurity literacy among Thais.

Caretaker Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the academy would play a key role in the development of IT personnel at all age levels, reinforcing national cybersecurity.

The launch is part of the second phase of the NCSA's intensive cybersecurity capacity building programme that provides courses on cybersecurity at basic and high levels to those in charge of critical information infrastructure at public and private organisations.

The academy is a centre for promoting awareness of cybersecurity to the public, including those at organisations' operational and executive levels, Mr Prasert said.

"We need to have personnel who are well equipped with the capacity to deal with increasingly complex cyberthreats," he said.

AVM Amorn Chomchoey, NCSA secretary-general, said in the first phase of the the capacity building programme last year, the agency provided knowledge and courses on its platforms to youth, the working age population, the elderly and disabled, totalling more than 1 million users and 2 million hours of learning.

As part of the first phase, the agency joined with 14 universities to develop cybersecurity courses for students.

The agency also launched a cyber-clinic programme in which more than 4,000 people participated.

In a related matter, the Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024, recently conducted by Advanced Info Service, revealed that more than half of respondents lacked knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity and safety, especially in areas that pose a risk to them personally as well as to their organisations.

Some 50,965 respondents nationwide participated in the survey.

Many Thais are unaware of the dangers of ransomware attacks, using public WiFi for financial transactions and setting easily guessable passwords such as the user's date of birth, the survey found.