Raimon Land vows to take action against shareholder claims

SET-listed developer Raimon Land (RML) has confirmed its full compliance with the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), adding it plans to take legal action against false claims made by a shareholder.

The company said in a statement yesterday that Arthit Narula, who holds 0.34% or 19,527,800 shares of RML, has made unlawful and false statements.

Mr Arthit told the Bangkok Post Thursday he sent an email to the SEC and the SET about ongoing irregularities at RML, particularly its failure to raise its registered capital to 7.76 billion baht.

According to Mr Arthit, the company has not informed shareholders or market regulators about this failure.

Raimon Land's statement said neither Energy Absolute (EA) nor its major shareholder have a connection with its capital increase, nor any involvement with Raimon Land.

Mr Arthit's assertions regarding a connection between EA, Somphote Ahunai, a founder and former chief executive, and Raimon Land are false and groundless, according to the developer.

"The accusations made by Mr Arthit are baseless and malicious, aimed at misleading the public into believing that RML is failing to raise capital and will be embroiled in corporate scandals and investigations," said the company.

Raimon Land said Mr Arthit's accusations against the company of violating the laws and regulations of the SEC and SET are entirely false and have caused significant, irreparable damage to the company and its stakeholders.

John Tay, a representative of MESA Thai, one of RML's major shareholders, said: "Mr Arthit has been calling, messaging and emailing me for some time. I have not responded to him. What the article reported is totally untrue."

Patee Sarasin, an independent director at RML, also denied the accusations, which he said negatively impacted his reputation and businesses.

"Raimon Land wishes to assure the public that our capital increase is fully compliant with the relevant laws and regulations of the SEC and SET," the company said in the statement.

Furthermore, it said Mr Arthit's claim that RML was engaged in corporate fraud had created confusion, causing extensive harm to the company's credibility and reputation, while jeopardising its business opportunities.

The statement said Raimon Land, Mr Patee and affected shareholders will pursue all available civil and criminal legal action, along with other legal remedies, against Mr Arthit for falsified information and the damage caused to the company and its stakeholders.