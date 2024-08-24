Central bank to use policy mix to address uneven recovery

The Royal Thai Navy conducts its rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession formation on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will use a policy mix to address uneven recovery in Southeast Asian's second-largest economy, its governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Saturday.

Interest rates alone cannot fix economic problems, Mr Sethaput told a press conference.

"We are ready to make adjustments that are appropriate to the situation," he said. "If the outlook changes, then we are ready to adjust policy rates."

The BoT left its key interest rate unchanged for a fifth straight meeting on Wednesday, saying the current level was neutral as it waits to see whether the country's new prime minister will change to economic stimulus policies.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was sworn in last week after her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was dismissed through a court order. Ms Paetongtarn has said she would continue but review the government's flagship digital wallet cash-handout programme worth 500 billion baht (US$15 billion).

At the "Vision for Thailand" forum organised by Nation Group said on Thursday, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, father of Ms Paetongtarn, told Pheu Thai's handout plan is needed to boost a sluggish economy.

"We need to stimulate the economy as our country has grown slowly for a long time," Thaksin said, outlining the benefits of the handout scheme that was a key campaign promise for his party in last year's election.

Thailand's economy grew 2.3% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, accelerating from the 1.6% growth in the previous three months, but analysts said fiscal policy uncertainty clouded the outlook.