Race to the podium

As Thailand vies to host the 2030 Youth Olympics, the local sports industry still requires support

Mr Sutthinun says while running and cycling can be organised in many countries, the Thai government should focus on organising Muay Thai matches because of their uniqueness and cultural significance. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Two weeks after the curtain closes on the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, Thailand is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to bidding for the 2030 Youth Olympic Games, seeing it as a key opportunity to push its sports industry forward and generate income.

Kongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), said one of the missions of SAT is to promote sports in Thailand, organising sporting events at both national and international levels that can draw spectators.

The SAT supports various sports associations in Thailand such as the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association in organising regional and world-class competitions, such as the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Phuket, he said.

This weightlifting competition was a mandatory event to qualify for the 2024 Olympic games.

Moreover, the SAT helps facilitate sports venues, with some of its budget for sports associations, said Mr Kongsak.

"Organising sports events will help stimulate the economy by generating income and creating jobs," he said.

The Thai sports industry is estimated to be worth 207 billion baht this year, up by 12% year-on-year, while sports competitions are expected to bring in 5 billion baht in economic impact, according to the Economics Tourism and Sports Division of the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Youth Olympics bid

Thailand expressed interest in hosting the 2026 Youth Olympics since 2018.

The country bid for the 2026 Games, but after the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar were postponed to 2026 because of the pandemic, the next bid is for 2030.

Mr Kongsak said Thailand already expressed its interest and vision to host the 2030 Summer Youth Olympics to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The SAT presented our progress to the IOC during the Paris 2024 Olympics," he said.

Mr Kongsak said Thailand's Youth Olympics would focus on the participation of local communities and young elite athletes, creating a positive impact for youth around the world in terms of health and social development.

"The games will leave a great legacy for the Thai sports industry and convince governments around the world about the importance of sport," he said.

Mr Kongsak said the SAT is preparing a master plan, and the authority can seek advice from the IOC on its proposal.

The plan includes a concept for the games, lists of sports competitions and venue details for the event.

"We intend to submit the master plan by November this year," he said.

After master plans are submitted, the IOC is expected to decide on a shortlist of candidates, considering the plans in depth and asking for revisions.

The IOC has not revealed when it plans to name the hosts of the 2030 Youth Olympic Games.

Cities are usually awarded the Games four years prior to the event, so a decision could come as early as 2026, said Mr Kongsak.

He said there is no estimate yet for a budget to host the Youth Olympics.

Wutthichai Chaijit, director of elite sports competition division at the SAT.

Wutthichai Chaijit, director of the elite sports competition division at the SAT, said hosting the Youth Olympics would showcase the country's ability and readiness to stage major international sporting events, as well as promote sports tourism in Thailand.

"Bangkok would likely be the main hub of the games, with Chon Buri, located roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the capital, also staging events," Mr Wutthichai said.

The countries that have expressed an intention to bid for the 2030 Summer Youth Olympics comprise India, Colombia, Russia and Thailand, he said.

Taking Muay Thai global

Mr Kongsak said another focus of the SAT is promoting Thai traditional boxing, also called Muay Thai.

The SAT helps to subsidise private competitions held under certain conditions, such as incorporating the Wai Khru ritual, which is the dance performed by boxers to pay respect to teachers.

Sutthinun Ritthiboriluck, owner of Khun Suek Muay Thai gym in Krabi, said organising sports events in Thailand can help attract both local and foreign tourists to the area where the event is being held.

Mr Kongsak poses at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

He said while sports such as running and cycling can be organised in many countries, the Thai government should focus on organising Muay Thai matches because of their uniqueness and cultural significance, which can make Thailand distinctive from other countries.

"The question is how to make Thai sports tourism different from our neighbours," said Mr Sutthinun.

Thailand has hosted numerous historic boxing events, such as the Ratchadamnoen World Series and ONE Lumpinee. Both events attracted a lot of attention from foreigners, he said.

He said these events can help create a new image for boxing, as fighters have the opportunity to earn a high income by following a steady career path in a manner that inspires people.

"We can sell the match licensing to foreign countries," said Mr Sutthinun, who is also the founder of the Muay Thai booking platform Now Muay Thai.

Challenges ahead

He said the government can promote soft power by pushing Muay Thai.

Government agencies need appropriate policies to attract more public interest in participating in sports activities, said Mr Sutthinun.

Furthermore, when it comes to hosting sports events, the organiser should pay more attention to broadcast channels, he said.

"A successful sports event is not solely dependent on a high level of competition, as communication platforms play a vital role in reaching a wider audience," said Mr Sutthinun.

He said if the government aspires to organise a global sports event, short and long-term plans must be established and implemented immediately, in cooperation with the private sector and sport associations.

People in local communities still have limited access to quality sports infrastructure and services, and more investment in sports facilities is needed in these communities, said Mr Sutthinun.

The authorities should promote smaller leagues and events at the national level, then elevate to a regional and international scale while training athletes and the trainers simultaneously, he said.

"We should look to organise a smaller event first, rather than a big event like the Olympics," said Mr Sutthinun.

Limited budget

Mr Kongsak said there are many agencies involved in organising a sports event, which requires cross-sectoral coordination.

However, a major obstacle for organising sports events in Thailand is a limited government budget, making it necessary for the private sector to pitch in, said Mr Wutthichai.

Mr Kongsak said the SAT is responsible for communicating to stakeholders at all levels that sports creates positive socioeconomic impacts in terms of community development, health promotion, crime prevention, and economic growth by creating jobs.

"Thais have a more positive attitude towards sports, with more parents allowing their kids to play sports," said Mr Wutthichai.

However, Thais' interest in watching sports competitions is lower than in other countries such as the UK, he said.

"Thailand's sports industry has a promising growth outlook, both at national and international levels, and sports events can help improve the local economy," Mr Kongsak said.