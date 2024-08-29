Deficit with China sparks concern amid uptick in imports

Listen to this article

Cargo ships dock at Bangkok Port in May. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has expressed concern over the widening trade deficit between Thailand and China.

In the first six months of 2024, imports from China increased by 7.12% year-on-year, amounting to US$37.6 billion (roughly 1.33 trillion baht). This resulted in a trade deficit with China of $20 billion (about 720 billion baht), up 15.7% year-on-year.

The top three imports from China are smartphones, computers and computer parts, and steel products and hot-rolled steel sheet.

"The reason why Thailand and other countries around the world have a trade deficit with China is the mainland can manufacture products at a lower cost than other countries because of low labour costs, the availability of suppliers, a fixed exchange rate controlled by the government, which helps in setting export prices, and subsidies from the Chinese government which lower the average cost," said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of TPSO.

In 2023, the top 10 products which Thailand recorded a trade deficit with China were: smartphones ($3.31 billion), computers and parts ($2.81 billion), hot-rolled steel sheet ($2.56 billion), electric vehicles ($2.54 billion), machinery and mechanical components ($1.88 billion), iron and steel products ($1.85 billion), chemical products ($1.77 billion), electrical appliances and parts ($1.46 billion), plastic products ($1.25 billion), and electrical circuits ($1.17 billion).

"In 2024, the Thai trade deficit with China continued in three major product categories which included smartphones, followed by computers and parts, and steel products," Mr Poonpong said.

TPSO has asked the government to enforce stricter import standards, especially for electronic and electrical appliances, regulate goods evading taxes, and rigorously apply domestic trade laws to ensure imported products meet health, environmental and safety standards.

The goal is to create an ecosystem that strengthens Thai businesses and the local supply chain for sustainable competitiveness, said Mr Poonpong.