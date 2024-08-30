Central Pattana lays out its growth strategy for the future

Reinier Evers, left, chief executive of TrendWatching, Mr Kunayudh, centre, and Rachada Apiromdej, chief executive of Think Next Asia at Global Trend Summit Bangkok 2024.

Central Pattana (CPN) has taken to the global stage to present its strategies for business growth.

At a session titled "A Playbook to Scale Up Beyond Borders", Kunayudh Dej-udom, head of business development strategy at CPN, was a speaker at the event.

"Our core strength in developing physical space goes beyond merely developing new projects in prime locations. We consistently meet the needs of people and consumers with a forward-thinking approach," said Mr Kunayudh.

"Regardless of how the world changes, even with the increasing role of AI technology in human life, there is another crucial trend that TrendWatching highlighted on this stage -- Human & Interaction.

"As a place maker, we continue to place great importance on basic human needs. Modern consumers seek deeper value and deeper connection, and businesses must create experiences that cater to these sophisticated needs. This approach reflects Central Pattana's deep expertise and understanding of both business and people. Moreover, Central Group has applied this principle to its global business expansion as well."

The company's key strategies to meet future consumer trends are to embrace change and keep evolving, provide genuine and unique experiences and collaborate for uniqueness.

"We try to meet consumers' needs at the right place and at the right time. Looking to the future, as consumer needs become more sophisticated with new mixed-use projects across the country, Central Group adheres to a humble approach, understanding and listening to the unique needs of each market. This approach aims to fulfil these needs comprehensively and drive positive change," Mr Kunayudh said.

Furthermore, the firm remains focused on creating distinctive experiences while remaining committed to presenting "Local Essence & Local Pride" to generate valuable experiences and promote community pride.

Mr Kunayudh added that businesses today face numerous challenges including highly competitive markets and digital disruption.

"To gain an edge and remain competitive, businesses must understand their strengths and seek out the right partners. We must work with the best because businesses can no longer grow in isolation," he said.

An example is the collaboration between CPN and Dusit Thani in developing the Dusit Central Park project, which combines the global expertise of both parties to create a significant differentiation and propel Bangkok towards becoming a world-class metropolis.