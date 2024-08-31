Dearth of aircraft stalls launch for Really Cool Airlines

The worldwide aircraft shortage has delayed the launch of Really Cool Airlines in Thailand.

Patee Sarasin, chief executive of the airline, said it is concluding a lease agreement for two planes in the Airbus A330 family, hoping for delivery by the end of this year, postponed from the first half.

He said commercial airlines are finding it difficult to acquire aircraft based on strong demand for both new and used wide-body jets.

Boeing and Airbus, the two largest aircraft manufacturers, are overwhelmed with existing and new orders, yet their production remains limited.

Airlines awaiting delivery of new aircraft are not able to sell aircraft from their existing fleet, which is affecting the used aircraft market.

Mr Patee said Really Cool Airlines positions itself as an innovative carrier, ensuring in-flight technology and seat arrangement that meet its standards, with at least 20-30% of seats located in business class.

"If the first two aircraft are delivered in November, we will start with charter flights to Japan as planned to settle our system for 3-4 months," he said.

"Hopefully, we can start scheduled flights in the first or second quarter of 2025 to tap high travel demand during that period."

The airline already sorted out distribution channels via tour agents, which can help fill its capacity during the early stages, said Mr Patee.

He said the airline is in discussions with airport authorities in many countries including Japan.

According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger demand rose 8% in July year-on-year, with Asia-Pacific recording 12% growth in revenue passenger kilometres.

Regarding the government plan to establish Thailand as an aviation hub, Mr Patee said the new administration should retain this policy as the aviation industry has a promising future and can grow strongly the next 5-6 years.

"To become an aviation hub, outdated regulations and complicated procedures should be removed as they are obstacles to business expansion, such as the process for importing aircraft, which typically takes a long time," he said.