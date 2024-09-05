Content creator market set for growth

Tellscore Co Ltd, a Thai influencer marketing platform, values the local content creator market at 45 billion baht this year, up by 25-30% year-on-year, with surges in news, science, education and family content.

Suvita Charanwong, chief executive and co-founder of Tellscore, said Thailand's economy is sluggish but the public and private sectors are addressing this challenge by leveraging digital media platforms to create impactful marketing campaigns.

Beauty, tourism, gastronomy and finance are among the sectors spending the most on influencers, with lower spending by the real estate sector due to the slowdown in the property market.

She said the emergence of content creators in the country will provide more opportunities for the private sector to find the right influencers who can promote the products and services for brands and agencies.

"As the number of content creators grows, the challenge remains on how content creators can attract large viewership, how to differentiate themselves from others, and how to encourage viewers to engage with them in organic ways," said Ms Suvita.

There are around 200 million content creators worldwide, or about 3% of the global population, according to Linktree statistics.

Ms Suvita said there are an estimated 9 million content creators in Thailand, spanning a wide variety of audiences.

Apart from science, education and family content creators, the number of news content creators is also rising, as Thai news organisations are more open to their staff creating personal online channels, she said.

"We saw this rising trend since last year as the news content creators have distinct characteristics of delivering precise communication and eloquence in public speaking," said Ms Suvita.

According to INSG data, an online media platform for brands, creators and social media professionals, micro-influencers number heavily every influencer tier in Thailand in 2024.

Ms Suvita said the rate card for micro-influencers in Thailand, who have less than 20,000 followers across platforms, is roughly 4,000-5,000 baht per content.

The rate card for influencers who have more than 100,000 followers across platforms could reach more than 10,000 baht per content.

For famous influencers with more than 250,000 followers, the rate card could reach 100,000 baht and above per content, she said.