Thailand poised to become e-sports hub

Listen to this article

The number of participants in e-sports competitions in Thailand is projected to double from 9.8 million in 2021 to 18.7 million by 2027. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Thailand has all the ingredients to become a leading e-sports hub in Southeast Asia, according to US-based game developer Riot Games.

"From my perspective, it's about building on the strong foundation we already have. We've seen incredible enthusiasm from the Thai gaming community, and that's something we can continue to nurture," said Jon Lor, country manager of Riot Games Thailand.

"By supporting local talent through tournaments, and bringing international events like Valorant Masters to Bangkok, we can put Thailand on the map as a premier e-sports destination. The mix of support from the government and e-sports clubs and organisations as well as local passion is key to making this happen."

The Thai market value is growing rapidly, supported by strong government initiatives and corporate sponsorships, said Mr Lor.

According to a Trade Policy and Strategy Office survey, the number of participants in e-sports competitions in Thailand is projected to double from 9.8 million in 2021 to 18.7 million by 2027.

According to Statista, an online platform specialising in data gathering, Asia's e-sports industry is projected to generate US$1.5 billion in revenue by 2027, an increase of more than 36% from 2023.

The region accounts for 53% of global e-sports revenue, making it the largest and most engaged market worldwide, as noted by Niko Partners, a market researcher covering video games and e-sports.

Riot Games recently announced that the Valorant Masters 2025 global e-sports tournament is coming to Bangkok.

Valorant Masters is a global tournament that forms part of the Valorant Championship Tournaments (VCT).

It brings together 44 top e-sports teams from four regional leagues: VCT Americas (North America, Latin America and the Caribbean), VCT Pacific, VCT EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and VCT China.

"This marks the first time the event will be held in Southeast Asia, and underscores the importance of the Thai market in the global e-sports industry," said Mr Lor.

He said even amid the economic slowdown, e-sports will continue to thrive. The digital nature of e-sports makes it accessible and engaging, which is a huge advantage.

Mr Lor said sponsorships and advertising are likely to remain strong because brands see the value in reaching the e-sports audience, which is young, tech-savvy and highly engaged.

He said after opening a local office in early 2023, the company has grown the Valorant community here.

"We're also keen on expanding our partnerships with local e-sports organisations and universities to keep the momentum going and inspire the next generation of e-sports talent," said Mr Lor.