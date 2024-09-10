Centara to open new Maldives hotel in November

An aerial view of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives which is scheduled to open on Nov 1.

Thailand's leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts is slated to open Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives in November as part of the company's future growth strategy, which was announced earlier this year.

The underwater world-themed property represents a major milestone in the company's expansion plans.

It is Centara's third property in the Maldives and the fourth resort in the group's portfolio under the renowned family-focused Mirage brand, emphasising the company's commitment to expand its family-focused hospitality offerings and deliver world-class experiences in key travel destinations.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island wonderland that grants guests access to two Centara properties, including Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives which will open early next year as the brand's fourth Maldives outpost.

The resort offers family fun, engaging activities and unique bonding moments amidst a captivating theme.

From its expansive outdoor water complex, including a lazy river, swimming pool, kids' pool and water playground, to the kids' club, child-focused Candy Spa and the Centara signature Spa Cenvaree, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages.

The resort is offering guests special introductory pricing with complimentary stays and meals for up to two children, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Male airport and the resort.

Guests who complete their stay by Dec 20, 2024, will receive a voucher to enjoy a complimentary return stay for the same duration between May to September 2025.