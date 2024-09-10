Golden banana sales boom

Golden bananas, or kluay hom thong, harvested at a plantation in Bang Kaew district in Phatthalung province and ready to go to market. (Photo: Golden Bananas Phatthalung Facebook account)

Farmers growing "golden bananas" say business is booming, demand is growing and the price they get remains high.

Somchai Nunual, leader of the golden banana and fruit safety group in Bang Kaew district in Phatthalung province, said the price tag on this popular variety of banana, known as kluay hom thong, has doubled from about 15 baht per kilogramme to 30 baht.

The price hike was due to the growing popularity of the fruit, while the lack of rain since the second half of last year has curtailed the supply of bananas to the market.

"Revenue among our group has jumped 100%," he said.

Bang Kaew has been the centre for golden bananas in the province since farmers discovered the soil in the district is more suited to growing bananas than rubber, rice or oil palm.

Mr Somchai forecast the boom would continue because other farmers were slow to switch over to growing bananas.

His view is in line with a forecast released in April by the Internal Trade Department, part of the Commerce Ministry, and the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry.

The agriculture ministry predicted the hom thong harvest this year would be just 32,000 tonnes, way down from 120,000 tonnes last year. Farmers' incomes have risen from an average 243 baht per 100 bananas in 2021 to 278 baht last year, according to the ministry. It forecast that farmers would pocket 292 baht per 100 this year.

The golden banana is one of the main fruits exported to other countries, with 80% going to Japan and the rest largely to China and Cambodia.

Japan allows Thailand a quota of 8,000 tonnes of the fruit annually, but the actual figure is only half that because farmers cannot produce enough of the fruit that meets Japanese standards, according to the Internal Trade Department.

Golden bananas are also a significant crop in Ban Lat district of Phetchaburi province.

One farmer there said growers were happy to sell on the domestic market instead of overseas. The price was competitive and demand remained high.