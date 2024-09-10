Hoteliers uneasy about minimum wage hike

People check out deals on hotels at a travel fair. The new minimum wage is estimated to increase hotel costs by at least 10-15%. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Increasing the daily minimum wage to 400 baht only among large companies could distort the job market in the hotel industry, as the higher pay rate would attract workers to certain hotels.

As tourism in Thailand has not yet fully recovered, hoteliers said the government should prioritise reducing other expenses and launch different schemes to stimulate demand.

“Applying the measure only to large hotels, which employ more than 200 workers, is unreasonable,” said Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn recently announced a possible daily wage hike to 400 baht nationwide from Oct 1 for businesses with at least 200 workers.

Mr Thienprasit said the key purpose of the minimum wage hike is to ease the cost of living for employees.

However, as large and small hotels are located in the same area, where living expenses are the same, this could also lead to workers resigning from small hotels to work at large hotels with a better salary.

Typically, five- and six-star hotels already offer a higher wage proportional to additional skills, such as language skills, or workers with more experience.

He said the government in April introduced the unfair practice as it requires only four-star hotels and above in designated districts to increase the minimum wage to 400 baht, which could be considered discrimination.

He said the government should instead calculate the appropriate minimum wage based on economic indicators such as the prices of food, ingredients and electricity as well as inflation.

It should not just decide the rate as promised during the election campaign without additional information.

Hiking the wage at different rates in each province is more acceptable, since people in each area face different living costs, while the tourism industry has picked up at different paces in different regions.

Morrakot Kuldilok, president of the eastern chapter of the THA, said the new minimum wage is estimated to increase hotel costs by at least 10-15%.

The minimum criteria of least 200 workers would impact most hotels, from three-star and above, which have 100-400 rooms, said Ms Morrakot.

Eventually, hotels must increase the pay for other positions. Not only minimum-wage workers, but front office staff and management would also expect a pay rise.

In reality, many hotels cannot afford to do so as they are unable to raise their room rates, she said.

“Hotels are labour intensive, they can't turn to machines to reduce costs,” she said.

Ms Morrakot said the government should come up with other policies to reduce operating costs, such as maintaining the price of ingredients and electricity, offering tax incentives, or increasing the meetings budget for the public sector, along with boosting tourism demand to increase revenue.