TAT preps schemes for flooded areas

A drone view shows a flooded area on Thursday following the impact of Typhoon Yagi in the northern province of Chiang Rai. (Photo: Reuters)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is monitoring flooding in the North and its impact on tourism, while it plans to launch tourism campaigns and promotions to stimulate these provinces after the inundation eases.

Severe floods have swept through 27 provinces, including seven in northern and central provinces such as Chiang Rai.

Thursday domestic flights bound for Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airport were cancelled in the afternoon.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the authorities are working to assist affected households, while major tourist destinations have not been impacted by the situation.

She said when the water level recedes and the situation eases, the agency will evaluate the impact by dividing affected businesses into three groups.

The first group is operators prepared to resume business immediately. The second covers those requiring more time for maintenance, while the third group is businesses that might permanently close.

Ms Thapanee said she expects only a small number of businesses will shutter permanently.

The agency assigned its domestic offices to plan the campaigns for after the floods, such as discounts for trips to northern provinces.

The TAT also wants to invite social media influencers to visit destinations that were flooded to regain tourism confidence, she said.

Somradee Chitchong, deputy governor for domestic marketing at TAT, said the influencer tour to Chiang Rai will start in early October, aiming to promote the trail running event in Mae Salong on Nov 16.

Similar activities are planned for other provinces, such as Nan and Phrae.

The TAT is holding tourism festivals this month in five provinces called "The Charm of Thai", aiming to attract at least 147,000 visitors and generate 800 million baht.

As new Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong assumes the role, Ms Thapanee said the agency and the minister have started discussing primary plans to increase high-season traffic.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Mr Sorawong will take office on Sept 16.

The new government selected tourism as one of 10 urgent policies, and Ms Thapanee said key policies such as Ignite Tourism Thailand initiated by former premier Srettha Thavisin should continue.

She said domestic tourism should exceed 200 million trips this year, but the revenue goal of 1 trillion baht still requires more stimulus because of sluggish spending and unexpected events, such as floods.