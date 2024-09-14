People's Party slams 'empty' government labour vows

Sia Jampathong

The opposition has called for implementing the ruling Pheu Thai Party's promised 600-baht minimum wage while criticising the government's labour policy for lacking initiatives to enhance labour skills.

During Friday's last day of a joint parliament sitting, Sia Jampathong, an MP from the People's Party (PP), said labour was not included in the government's 10 most urgent policies.

Mr Sia pointed out that labour policy was one of Pheu Thai's flagship promises during its election campaign. The party promised to push for a minimum wage goal of 600 baht, a minimum salary of 25,000 baht for new graduates, and other forms of labour rights protection.

He questioned if these were just empty promises to win votes.

"Other than the 10,000-baht handout scheme, I haven't seen the government fulfil any of its promises to the labour force. Have they forgotten or are they just being considerate towards capitalists?" Mr Sia asked.

He said the current labour minister had done nothing for workers in the past year.

Mr Sia also provided data showing 1,519 factories had been closed down, resulting in 41,103 people losing their jobs.

"This is not something for any government that has pledged to create more jobs. In reality, many factories have been closing and workers laid off without proper compensation or protection."

He also referred to the decline in labour union membership and the lack of policies or activities to promote unions.

Mr Sia questioned Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra about the promised minimum wage increase, which is supposed to be 400 baht nationwide but has been applied only to specific provinces and businesses.

"Every time there is criticism of the adjusted wage, the government blames the wage committee. But when there is praise, it claims it as its own achievement," he said.

Sahassawat Kumkong, another People's Party MP, said the government lacked a clear plan for developing labour skills to support new industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductors and soft power industries.

Without proper planning and alignment between policies, budgets and implementation, the development of labour skills could stall, leading to mass unemployment and a reliance on skilled foreign labour, he argued.