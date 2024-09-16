TAT launches 'Wellness on a Plate' campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a new campaign called "Wellness on a Plate" to showcase the wide range of Thailand's gastronomic offerings and their health benefits.

TAT governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said Thai cuisine isn't just about food, as it is also about the nation's longstanding cultural heritage.

Under the campaign, tourists will be invited to explore various wellness-themed routes, which offers new ways to experience Thai cuisine.

The campaign, he said, is in line with the "Ignite the Spirit of Thailand" campaign, which focuses on creating meaningful travel experiences for tourists.

Under the campaign, destination management companies (DMCs) are invited to focus on one out of six concepts for wellness tourism.

The first, dubbed "Taste of Wellness", aims to promote Thai cuisine by integrating local herbs and ingredients in therapeutic activities, such as Thai massage and yoga, to promote overall well-being.

Under the "Thai Botanical Delights" concept, visitors will be invited to explore the entire process of herb production, from harvesting to cooking, with the help of local chefs.

The "Eat Well, Live Well" concept, meanwhile, seeks to teach travellers the various ways to make the best of Thai traditional food and ingredients to ensure health during travelling. Under the "Thai Superfood Wellness" concept, travellers are invited to explore superfoods from local organic farms, as well as outdoor activities.

The "Fresh from Farm to Table" invites visitors to experience organic farming, pick fresh ingredients, and cook with local communities.

Last but not least, the "Future of Thai Food" concept allows visitors to discover modern Thai cuisine, combining innovation and sustainability.

TAT is working with leading DMCs and the Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association (TEATA) to create 10 Wellness on a Plate-themed travel routes.