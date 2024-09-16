More man-made magnets

Listen to this article

People swim at the Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok.

While Thailand is usually perceived as a "sea, sand and sun" destination, attracting new tourism markets by developing man-made attractions has piqued the interest of the private sector.

The government is drafting a plan for entertainment complex projects, which would feature legal casinos in Thailand for the first time.

Companies are enthusiastic about new attractions, with Asset World Corp recently announcing a plan to build the first water park in Chiang Mai to serve families.

The Tourism Council of Thailand believes investment or incentives for man-made projects can also strengthen domestic tourism, a strategy China successfully pursued in recent decades.

These projects present an opportunity for Thailand to be less reliant on its mature products, enabling the country to cater to changing tourism trends.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Somradee Chitchong, deputy governor for domestic marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said while natural attractions are a top draw for many destinations, new man-made attractions could benefit both locals and foreign tourists. These attractions include water parks, skywalks with stunning views, art spaces and learning centres.

"Not all provinces have abundant beautiful natural resources to lure tourists. Some places require promotion and man-made development," said Ms Somradee.

Wuthichai Luangamornlert, board chairman of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, said there are opportunities for man-made developments in Thailand to serve all generations.

Major tourism destinations such as Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai can still add these components to their list of attractions, he said.

"Each family member tends to have different preferences. Some may want to visit natural sites, while others prefer cafes, gaming centres or bars to watch entertainment," said Mr Wuthichai.

INVESTMENT TREND

Given the uncertain global economy, he said investors in Thailand and Southeast Asia have slowed developments, cautiously building new attractions that were delayed by the pandemic.

The economic outlook has hampered spending, with lower disposable income and budget cuts for leisure activities, including at amusement parks, said Mr Wuthichai.

In Thailand, some amusement park and water park operators have temporarily suspended services on weekdays or during the low season to save on costs. Many regularly offer promotions to maintain healthy traffic, he said.

Mr Wuthichai, who is also the owner of Siam Amazing Park, said foot traffic is lower this year at Thai amusement parks, with revenue estimated to decline 30-40% in 2024 year-on-year.

"Global trends show development shifting from standalone theme parks and attractions to mixed-use projects with all-inclusive programmes. Thailand doesn't have many projects of this type," he said.

Mixed-use projects cater to all generations, encouraging longer stays and higher spending within one space, such as Ocean Park Hong Kong, which boasts an aquarium, roller coaster, water park and hotels.

Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya features a water park within a hotel, while Nong Nooch Tropical Garden developed its own accommodation. More malls in Bangkok are developing water parks to lure tourists.

ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX

While the Thai government mulls a large entertainment complex that includes a casino, other nations in the region already have this product, said Mr Wuthichai.

"Having an entertainment complex in Thailand is better than not having one, and such products can increase tourism spending and extend lengths of stay," he said.

However, Mr Wuthichai said the government's focus remains unclear, unsure of whether to prioritise a new complex for families or prevent Thais from gambling overseas.

He said focusing on families would create more benefits, as illustrated by successful cases in Singapore, Macau and Las Vegas. Those destinations draw large numbers of families with children with a wide range of services such as restaurants, entertainment shows and amusement parks.

"Not many people would stay in a casino for a whole day," said Mr Wuthichai.

Regulations regarding the percentage of space for the casino, the location and the entrance policy need to be clarified before the complex can be launched. A public hearing with stakeholders is needed to iron out the details, he said.

LOCAL STORIES

Many communities and authorities are planning their own attractions to tell the story of their local culture, said Patara Suwannakarn, managing director of Peranakan Phuket Museum.

Mr Patara, who is also managing director of Taweesuwan, a family-owned jewellery business in Phuket, opened the museum dedicated to Peranakan culture in 2017, motivated by his love of galleries and museum tours.

He started by conducting in-depth research into Phuket-style jewellery and its relation to local lifestyles, costumes, arts and culture. Mr Patara also learned how to operate a museum by visiting other places in Thailand.

The result is an interactive museum, featuring retail space, a cafe, restaurant and jewellery shop inspired by the unique Peranakan culture.

"Phuket is no longer only about beaches and the sea. More people are keen to learn about local cultures while travelling," he said.

The museum receives guests from partner hotels and school tours, while locals donate furniture and garments to be displayed at the museum.

Thanks to the recovering tourism sector, visitor traffic in the first eight months of this year has already exceeded the total for 2023, said Mr Patara.

"We realise museums are a niche market, requiring a long time to make a profit. It's hard to survive solely on ticket sales. Other revenue sources are needed to support the business," he said.

The venue also hosts several wedding ceremonies, including Peranakan-style weddings.

The museum is planning to upgrade the customer experience by adding an organic farm and learning centre on a plot next to the museum.

Compared with decades ago, Thailand now has many quality learning spaces and man-made attractions for both locals and tourists, said Mr Patara.

Academies such as Museum Siam offer classes for museum operators and curators. Local authorities and communities are also investing more to improve the quality of learning and tourism spaces, such as in Phangnga and Krabi.

He said the government should continue to promote cultural landmarks and museums to attract new tourists, hiring influencers to highlight attractions on social media.

NEXT PHASE

Ms Somradee said there are fewer modern man-made attractions in Thailand than in developed nations. As more tourists travel independently, attractions face challenges in terms of access and transport from popular destinations.

She suggested they provide more activities to attract repeat visits, noting some museums and zoos hold special events in the evening.

Mr Wuthichai said many small operators lack funds to upgrade their services, suggesting government assistance through a budget for meetings, sightseeing or events, especially in untapped destinations. He said authorities should issue new investment regulations dedicated to theme parks, as privileges now favour the industrial sector, and theme parks require more time to generate a return.

Visitors stroll the streets at Siam Amazing Park.

A child explores Peranakan culture at Peranakan Phuket Museum.