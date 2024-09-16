Texas Chicken folds its wings for good in Thailand

Texas Chicken signs at a PTT station on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok’s Laksi area. (Photo: PTT Oil and Retail Business)

Texas Chicken is shutting down all its outlets in Thailand after serving customers here for nine years.

The fastfood company announced on its Facebook page on Monday that it would close all outlets from the end of September. It gave no reason for its decision to exit Thailand.

"It's time to say goodbye to Texas Chicken after nine years of tasty memories," it said.

Texas Chicken is an American fast food restaurant chain, called Church's Texas Chicken in the United States. Its first branch was in San Antonio in Texas and set up the headquarters in Atlanta. PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) brought it into Thailand nine years ago, opening the first outlets at its PTT petrol stations and then branching out to other places, including some community malls.

It was part of OR's business strategy to achieve a balance between oil and non-oil businesses.

Church's Texas Chicken has spread its wings to 26 countries.