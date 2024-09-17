Minister aims to levy 300-baht tourism tax

Tourists are pictured at the arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi airport. Somchai Poomlard

The new tourism minister aims to start collecting the 300-baht tourism tax after it was shelved during the previous administration led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, while pledging to stimulate tourism revenue to reach at least 3 trillion baht this year.

"I believe the collection of the tourism fee benefits the tourism industry since the revenue can be used for the development of infrastructure and attractions, along with ensuring tourist safety," said Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong, who took office on Monday.

The tourism fee scheme was approved by the cabinet in 2022, but has not been endorsed via publication in the Royal Gazette since that time.

Foreign arrivals by air must pay 300 baht, while the rate for those arriving by sea and land is 150 baht.

Mr Sorawong said since he still needs more time to study the readiness of the system, the ministry could not decide whether to start collection within the final quarter.

The ministry will look into the details and finalise the collection procedure in a way that does not discourage tourism sentiment.

Mr Sorawong, who is also secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, is the third person to have assumed the post of tourism minister within the one-year existence of the Pheu Thai-led administation.

The Ignite Tourism Thailand policy initiated by Mr Srettha should be continued, including aspects such as entertainment complexes, the aviation hub and second-tier cities, he said.

"As the government has pledged to support new man-made attractions and to boost second-tier cities, we will encourage the private sector to invest more by offering incentives, such as tax incentives," said Mr Sorawong.

The ministry would consider tourism stimulus programmes that greatly benefited domestic tourism during the pandemic, such as the We Travel Together co-payment scheme for hotel rooms and air tickets, as this project could directly distribute income to locals.

For the upcoming high season, he estimated that several events such as marathons, Loy Krathong and the New Year countdown would help accelerate revenue to reach 3 trillion baht from both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, as the government previously set a long-term target to achieve 3 trillion baht from foreign markets alone within its four-year term, he said the ministry under his administration would also be committed to achieving this goal.

As the government has initiated the idea to bid for a Formula One motor racing event and might choose a newly-built circuit to host it, he said he supports this policy but would like to suggest a street circuit on Ratchadamnoen Road, which would be more useful for the economy as it could depict the uniqueness of the country.

Given the spread of price-dumping tours in Thailand, he said the number of illegal companies might not have grown, but the value of losses are expected to be greater than in the past.

The ministry has already ordered related authorities to curb such illegal activities.

On Wednesday the minister will meet 20 private tourism operators, including the Association of Thai Travel Agents and the Tourism Council of Thailand, to discuss tourism policies.