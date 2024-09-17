First Centara hotel opens for business on Phangan

The recent signing of the hotel management agreement with Varivana Resort Koh Phangan marks Centara's debut property on the island.

Thailand's leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts and Varivana Resort Koh Phangan Co have signed a hotel management agreement for the Varivana Resort Koh Phangan.

The agreement marks Centara's debut property on the island, highlighting the company's ongoing dedication to expansion in the world's most sought-after destinations.

Varivana Resort Koh Phangan, a 39-key boutique property which first opened its doors in January 2020, commenced operations under Centara's management on Sept 16, 2024. It adds to Centara's existing portfolio of 92 properties in major Thai destinations and overseas in the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of Centara Hotels & Resorts, said the company was thrilled to welcome Varivana Resort Koh Phangan into its portfolio.

"Koh Phangan's rising popularity as both a leisure and workation destination makes this an exciting addition to our collection," he said.

Hongnapa Lawanangkul, the owner of Varivana Resort Koh Phangan Co, said partnering with Centara Hotels & Resorts marks an exciting new chapter for Varivana Resort.

"We believe this collaboration will further elevate our unique offering and introduce more travellers to the exceptional experience our tropical hideaway provides on this beautiful island," she said.

The resort has garnered acclaim for its loft-style design and commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience.

It has been recognised as one of the 100 Best Design – Small Resorts and Hotels by Room magazine and has been featured in art4d magazine, a prestigious international architecture and design publication.

Ms Hongnapa noted that "vari" means sea while "vana" means mountain. The resort embodies a harmonious blend of nature and modern comfort. As a place where the mountains meet the sea, this retreat offers guests panoramic views of lush landscape and the glistening waters of the Gulf of Thailand, a 28-metre rooftop saltwater infinity pool, a rejuvenating spa, and a stunning restaurant and bar.

Guests have access to Thong Sala Pier and an array of island adventures such as cycling, snorkelling, island-hopping excursions, and the world-famous Full Moon party while staying at the resort.