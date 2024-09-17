Final minimum wage decision due Friday

Listen to this article

Construction labourers work on the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway project in April 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The national wage committee is scheduled to convene again on Friday with the aim of introducing a 400-baht minimum wage among large employers nationwide on Oct 1, as planned, according to Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The tripartite committee, comprising representatives from employees, employers and the government, met on Monday but the five employers’ representatives did not show up. That left only the five members each from the employee and government groups, Mr Phiphat said on Tuesday.

“Other engagements” prevented all the employers’ representatives from attending the meeting, the ministry was told.

Employers generally have been opposed to the idea of a 400-baht minimum wage, and even more to the proposal to make it the same nationwide.

The current minimum wage is between 330 and 370 baht depending on the province.

Another invitation will be extended to the employers’ representatives to attend Friday’s session, said Mr Phiphat.

“I urge the five employers’ representatives to attend the meeting to exercise their rights,” he said. “If they fail to do so for a second time, we will assume that they have waived their rights.”

The minister said that one way or another, the meeting on Friday would proceed, with a two-thirds majority required to vote for the 400-baht wage policy, he said.

The wage rise will be applied to businesses with at least 200 workers, he said, adding that the ministry is confident that the policy will be put in place on Oct 1.

Mr Phiphat said he had received letters from the Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Thai Industries and their provincial offices, indicating they are not yet ready for a wage increase.

However, with the rise in the cost of living, he believes workers will struggle if the policy is not implemented.

“We have to find the best balance so that employers and employees can move forward together,” he said.