Department mulls strict controls on waste paper imports

The Foreign Trade Department is preparing to impose stringent import control measures on waste paper to protect public health and the environment.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the department, said the Commerce Ministry had periodically received reports since the start of the year from entrepreneurs stating that imported waste paper was being used as a raw material in factories to produce rolled paper and packaging.

A ministry inspection discovered waste paper mixed with other materials that are considered to be hazardous waste, such as plastic bottles, foam, plastic bags, aerosol cans, sanitary napkins, masks, medical bags and hoses.

This indicates that imported waste paper is not being separated, meaning it fails the new hygiene standards concerning country of origin rules, according to the ministry.

Products that contain waste and other contaminants are considered to be municipal waste which is prohibited from being imported according to the notification of the Ministry of Commerce on Determination of Municipal Waste as Prohibited Goods from Being Imported into and from Being Brought in Transit through the Kingdom 2019.

Importing waste paper mixed with other materials that are believed to be hazardous to the environment and public health, is illegal.

The ministry may need to impose stringent measures such as prohibiting waste paper imports or issuing import permits if violations persist, Mr Ronnarong said.

Importers are asked to be more careful and pay greater attention to the selection of product distributors so as not to bring goods that are considered to be municipal waste into Thailand, which pose environmental and health threats, noted the department.

The department, in collaboration with relevant agencies, is monitoring the inspection of imported goods to preserve the environment and protect public health.