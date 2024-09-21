Foreign pilots allowed to fly domestic routes

Listen to this article

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the ministryis still awaiting a final meeting with the airline to conclude the discussion.

The Labour Ministry plans to temporarily allow foreign pilots to fly domestic routes through wet lease arrangements for airlines, but future requests from other airlines will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"The ministry is still awaiting a final meeting with the airline to conclude the discussion," said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Last month Thai Vietjet, the Department of Employment, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Thai Pilots Association discussed this issue after Thai Vietjet urged former prime minister Srettha Thavisin to temporarily grant permission for foreign pilots to fly domestic routes via wet lease agreements.

All stakeholders are supposed to arrange another meeting soon, after the new cabinet assumes their roles.

Mr Phiphat said Thai Vietjet plans to lease two aircraft from a foreign company for six months under a wet lease agreement, which means pilot, crew, maintenance and insurance are included in the same package.

The airline hopes to operate these jets during the tourism high season.

According to the ministry, flying domestic routes is typically reserved for Thai pilots, while flying international routes is allowed for foreign pilots.

"In reality, Thailand doesn't have a shortage of pilots. This is the lessor's condition that leases should include their pilots," he said. "The ministry is preparing to allow permission on a temporary basis for this airline."

In practice, the ministry could issue a draft ministerial regulation specifically for this case without having to get approval from parliament.

Mr Phiphat said if other airlines want to follow suit, they need to submit individual requests to the ministry for consideration case-by-case.

Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, president of the Thai Pilots Association, said he is worried that allowing this case will lead to other airlines turning to wet lease arrangements, with more foreign pilots working in the country, which would affect pilot jobs here.

Mr Teerawat said the government should ensure support and job opportunities for Thai pilots.

For instance, elevating Thailand as an aviation hub and supporting airlines to increase flight capacity via more aircraft imports would result in growing pilot employment, he said.

Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director-general of the CAAT, said wet leasing is not unusual and has been used since 2008. However, Thailand rarely has wet lease arrangements, unlike other countries such as Russia, which leases a large amount from Bermuda.

As Thailand is not officially committed to Article 83 bis of the Chicago Convention, which allows the state of registry to transfer supervisory responsibilities for an aircraft to the state of the operator, Mr Sarun said with only two aircraft under wet lease contracts for one airline, Thailand does not need to commit to this article.