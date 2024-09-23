Digital rules target imports

A shopper browses products on an online shopping platform. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has introduced new guidelines to deal with substandard products available on digital platforms, especially the flood of imported subpar items.

The agency wants to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to enhance buyer confidence.

The new guidelines, dubbed "Management of the Sale of Products Requiring Standards on Digital Platform Services", took effect on Sept 2 under the digital platform service decree.

ETDA executive director Chaichana Mitrpant said the issue of substandard products sold on digital platforms had significantly affected consumers.

Statistics from ETDA's online complaint centre indicate there were 11,629 complaints from January to May 2023, with most related to online transactions for food, beverages and electronic goods.

Most of the complaints involved products not matching their description and consumer receipt of substandard goods after payment.

The guidelines provide best practices for digital platform service providers regarding the sale or advertising of products, which must meet legal standards, such as ISO and Food and Drug Administration regulations.

These standards must be clearly displayed to buyers.

The guidelines also cover the screening process, meaning the examination of product details and descriptions of online merchants on the platforms.

For example, the products must have standard certification details. Vendors must authenticate their identities when applying to become merchants on platforms.

The platforms must provide clear details about the products, such as standard certificates, information about the product importers and other key details.

The guidelines also cover "post-publication" of the details, involving the regular examination of the merchants' quality and their compliance with the platforms' terms and conditions.

Moreover, there should be automated or personnel-based systems for monitoring the product advertisements, with clearly defined criteria for product reviews.

The platforms should also establish a complaint management process and determine methods to examine the issues mentioned in the complaints. Platforms should quickly inform consumers of the results of the examination.

E-commerce pioneer Pawoot Pongvitayapanu said to tackle the influx of substandard Chinese products in Thailand, the country must focus on two channels: customs enforcement and transparency, as well as online platforms.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan recently vowed to address the issue of Chinese products flooding into Thailand.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok responded by saying nearly 80% of China's exports to Thailand are capital and intermediate goods, which are essential for local manufacturing and exports from Thailand.

So-called cheap Chinese goods, which have attracted a great deal of public attention, account for less than 10% of China's total exports to Thailand, said the embassy.