Thai sugar production dropped 20% in 2023/24 year: official

FILE PHOTO: A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities who banned the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok on Jan 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Thailand's sugar production dropped by 20.37% in the 2023/24 production year to 8.8 million tonnes, Virit Viseshsinth, head of the Office of Sugar and Cane Board, told Reuters on Monday.

Thailand is expected to produce 10.39 million tones of sugar for the next year, an increase of 18%, Mr Virit said.

The world's second-largest sugar exporter consumes about 2.5 million tonnes of its production domestically and exports the remainder.