Vietnam, US firms sign MoUs on energy, AI, data centre

Vietnamese President To Lam addresses the "Summit of the Future" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Sunday. He is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI: Vietnamese and US firms have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to cooperate in energy, AI and a data centre, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

The MoUs were signed at a business forum in the United States, the government said in a statement.

The MoUs include one on energy technology transfer signed by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and Kellogg Brown & Root, LNG cooperation between PetroVietnam's unit PTSC and Excelerate Energy, and AI and data centre development between Sovico Group and Supermicro.

The forum was also attended by Vietnamese President To Lam, who is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.