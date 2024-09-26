Panel, NBTC vow to support printed circuit board industry

A House of Representatives committee on higher education, science, research and innovation and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have vowed to fully support the printed circuit board (PCB) sector as the core of the country's digital transformation.

PCB exports total 150 billion baht per year, accounting for roughly 4% of the global market value of 3 trillion baht.

The global PCB market is projected to expand by an additional 530 billion baht in 2026, benefiting the local sector, said Takorn Tantasith, chairman of the advisory board to the House committee.

He said PCBs are the backbone of many types of electronics and information technology, including communication devices, smart vehicles, medical devices, artificial intelligence (AI) servers and satellite signal transmitters.

The PCB industry plays a significant role in developing Thailand into a digital realm and a digital economy. The promotion of PCBs is a key factor in the production of electronic devices and information technology, Mr Takorn said at a seminar on the PCB sector recently held by Matichon Group.

He said the committee's role is to promote and develop the country's research, science and innovation ecosystem to enhance Thailand's competitiveness in the global market.

Mr Takorn said the cabinet's policy announcement to parliament on Sept 12 reiterated focusing on the PCB sector to further develop the digital economy.

He said the Board of Investment, the Eastern Economic Corridor and the NBTC have played important roles in supporting various privileges and frequency allocation to encourage foreign investors to open more PCB factories in Thailand.

"If Thailand can attract 50 more foreign investors to this sector, the market share of Thai PCBs in the global market would increase to 10-15%, or roughly 300 billion baht per year, making Thailand No.4 in the world after China, South Korea and Japan," he said.

Mr Takorn said the PCB industry could generate four important benefits.

Firstly, it would create jobs and employment of high skilled labour because the PCB industry is a source of employment for a large number of workers, roughly 120,000, ranging from production workers and engineers to researchers, especially workers with technological skills.

Secondly, it would help prepare Thais to have high skills to work in modern industries that are in high demand, creating opportunities for the new generation to have stable careers.

Thirdly, it would drive sustainable economic growth and create income distribution.

Fourthly, it would create innovations and technologies for a better quality of life.

NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the main challenge for the local PCB industry is to increase the amount of skilled labour to develop PCB hardware and software.

Dr Sarana said the market value in 2023 for telephone signal receivers grew by about 15%, landline or fixed line devices grew by 14% and mobile phones grew by 15%, while wireless devices and switchboards had a market value of 35 billion baht.

"The value of the telecom market is 240 billion baht, and the market will benefit from the development of our own PCB sector," he said.

Dr Sarana said the recent government policy announcement noted that the US and China both like to do business with Thailand. If those two nations do not get along, Thailand can benefit if manufacturers relocate their production bases here, he said.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, said the 5G wireless broadband infrastructure currently covers about 90% of the population.

Therefore, it is not difficult to bring information and communication technology (ICT), AI or Internet of Things technologies to support the PCB industry.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, Thailand's ICT growth index in 2024 rose from 88% to 91%, he added.