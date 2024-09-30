Thai Airways expands code-share destinations with Gulf Air

Listen to this article

Thai Airways International expands its wings to include more code-share destinations with Gulf Air of Bahrain. (Photo: Thai Airways International)

Thai Airways International expects an increased revenue stream after adding more code-shared destinations with Gulf Air.

THAI announced on Sunday the expansion of its code-sharing agreement with Gulf Air to include Cairo, Kuwait City, Amman, Cassablance, Athens and Manchester. The new partership took immediate effect.

The two airines previously collaborated only on routes between Bangkok and Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Thai Airways said the new destinations would "generate new revenue approach opportunities for the company".

Under the fresh agreement, THAI flies to six new cities by taking passengers to Bahrain and they continue the journey by Gulf Air. Bahrain is the home base of the Middle East airline.

Gulf Air flies to Bangkok, where it transfers travellers to other Thai cities and to Hong Kong, Singapore and Melbourne to THAI. "Our expanded partnership with our airline partner @thaiairways means you can travel further within Thailand," Gulf Air said in a Facebook post.

Financially troubled THAI will file its restructuring plan with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday, to open the door for its exit from business rehabilitation and return to trading on the Thai stock market.