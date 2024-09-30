Siam Cement chief calls for unified push toward green economy

Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of Siam Cement Group.

Collaboration between the business and government sectors is crucial to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon society, said Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of Siam Cement Group (SCG).

Mr Thammasak made this point during a speech on Monday at the Sustainability Expo 2024 on “Driving Inclusive Green Transition”.

He cited SCG’s efforts over recent years to promote an inclusive green transition toward a low-carbon economy and increase Thailand’s global competitiveness on the issue. He suggested stakeholders push for laws and regulations to make clean energy accessible to everyone, including liberalising clean energy trading through the smart grid.

He said the government should also support household solar cells and encourage people to have an electricity storage system.

He said a law should be made to support innovative research projects and waste management, including offering incentives and reducing taxes.

Mr Thammasak also said the state should push forward green financing. He added that the state should set up a carbon registration agency and encourage entrepreneurs to register and keep their carbon emissions under international standards.

“The government can provide financial support to help these entrepreneurs cut costs and accumulate carbon credits,” he added.

He said the government should improve technology and green infrastructure to effectively manage the circular energy system, adding that research in green infrastructure and innovation should also be supported.

“There should be improvements in green logistics to reduce costs and resources and the business-making cost,” he added.

The government should also, he said, support those in the SME sectors in adjusting to the circular economy and green transition through upskilling and reskilling and creating a network to help boost their competitiveness.

“Transitioning to a low carbon society requires various approaches from stakeholders,” Mr Thammasak said. “The SCG and allies truly hope that we will receive government support to drive these recommendations to the practical level.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the government would consider such suggestions and look to implement them. “The government will do it as soon as possible and seek further cooperation, if needed, with all stakeholders,” he added.