Cutie woos public to Si Racha, Chon Buri

'Moo Deng' frolics at Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The cute pygmy hippo has helped revive tourism sentiment in both Sri Racha and Chonburi. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The popularity of pygmy hippo "Moo Deng" has helped boost tourism in Si Racha and Chon Buri during the low season, with stronger tourist flows anticipated in October thanks to the school break.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo started live-streaming Moo Deng in September after recording more than 10,000 visitors at the zoo during weekends. The zoo reportedly earned 13 million baht during Sept 11-19 from ticket sales.

"Her popularity attracted both domestic and foreign visitors to the zoo, while nearby areas also benefited from their visits," said Nutsarai Chaijindaratana, vice-president of the Thai Hotels Association's eastern chapter.

In September, local ventures such as restaurants included Moo Deng in their marketing campaigns, while the average occupancy rate of hotels in Si Racha on weekdays increased to 30-40% from 20%, soaring to 90% on weekends, exceeding tourism operators' forecasts.

She said the government and related tourism authorities should launch more campaigns related to Moo Deng before her popularity fades.

Ms Nutsarai said the influx of tourists is expected to continue this month, as parents with children would travel during the school break to see the baby hippo, and take the opportunity to visit other surrounding tourism sites.

She said the 10,000-baht cash handout and government spending would also help improve purchasing power and tourism expenditure in October, as the fiscal budget would start disbursing from this period.

The majority would still travel within the country, particularly in Si Racha and Chon Buri, which still offer affordable prices and various recreational activities, said Ms Nutsarai.

Kantapong Thananerngroth, president of the Thai Tourism Promotion Association, said Khao Kheow Open Zoo is typically included in tour group itineraries for Chon Buri.

However, large tour groups had difficulties finding available rooms as their preferred hotels were occupied by independent tourists, who flock to the zoo to visit Moo Deng.

Tour companies might have to temporarily cut the zoo visit from their trips due to overcrowding in this area, said Mr Kantapong.

Meanwhile, the stronger baht against most foreign currencies might encourage those with high budgets to pivot to overseas destinations, which offer more attractive destinations.

"The mass market has a restricted travel budget. The ongoing flood has also created negative sentiment," he said.

Mr Kantapong said the government should resume the We Travel Together co-payment scheme as soon as possible to boost sluggish domestic travel.