SCG Chemicals starts commercial operations at $5bn Vietnam petrochemical complex

The Long Son Petrochemicals complex project in Ba Ria Vung Tau province, Vietnam. (Photo: SCG)

HANOI: Long Son Petrochemicals, a unit of Thailand's SCG Chemicals, has started commercial operations at its petrochemical complex in southern Vietnam, the company said on Tuesday.

The complex will produce various petrochemical products, including plastic resins such as polyethylene and polypropylene, to serve customers both domestically and internationally, SCG Chemicals said in a statement.

The $5 billion facility in Ba Ria Vung Tau province will produce 1.4 million metric tonnes of plastic resins a year, the company had earlier said, adding that its raw materials, naphtha and propane, will be imported mostly from the Middle East.

Its annual output will include 500,000 tonnes of high density polyethylene, 500,000 tonnes of linear low density polyethylene and 400,000 tonnes of polypropylene.