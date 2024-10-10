National Day Celebration October 10, 2024

Democracy, Peace, Prosperity

Taiwan pursues a strategy of three-in-one integrated diplomacy to deepen ties with diplomatic allies and other like-minded nations through values-based diplomacy, safeguard regional security via allied diplomacy and make use of its industrial success to propel economic diplomacy. As a peace-loving country, the front-line democracy aims to advance democracy, peace and prosperity (DPP) with the rest of the world.

Brilliant Taiwan

Taiwan brings a unique brilliance to the global stage through its diverse ecosystems, rich cultural heritage, and steadfast commitment to social justice, including gender equality. As Taiwan weaves itself into the fabric of the world, the island country’s innovation, sustainability and vibrant cultural mosaic infuse the global community with profound depth and vitality.