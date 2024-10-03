Surging share prices complicate Gulf-Intouch merger

Cost of buying out dissenting shareholders well above targets set in July

Billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi is reportedly leaning against buying out shareholders who vote against the Gulf-Intouch merger, according to sources who spoke to Bloomberg.

A surge in the share prices of Gulf Energy Development Plc and its telecoms affiliate Intouch Holdings Plc may make it more challenging for their planned 990-billion-baht merger to get done.

Gulf shares have climbed 34% on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since the deal was announced in July, giving the power plant operator a market value of about 660 billion baht.

Shares of Intouch, the parent of the mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) have jumped roughly 20% since then, valuing the firm at 290 billion baht.

Shareholders were voting on the deal on Thursday in Bangkok.

Billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, the founder and CEO of Gulf, is leaning against buying out minority investors who may oppose the combination of the two firms, people familiar with the matter said.

Such a move could represent a major hurdle for the deal, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Mr Sarath, who along with his family control a roughly 74% stake in Gulf, would need to buy out those minority investors to be able to complete the deal. Under Thai law, more than three-quarters of shareholders in the meeting need to approve the deal and the biggest shareholder needs to purchase the shares from those dissenting investors.

Mr Sarath is Thailand’s richest person with a net worth of $15.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gulf said in July that it intended to combine with Intouch to simplify the group’s shareholding structure and maximise benefits for future operations and investments. A key condition for the deal is that Mr Sarath buys out those minority shareholders who vote against the merger, at the market prices as of Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, the billionaire has a right to withdraw from acquiring shares of Gulf from dissenting investors if the share price on Oct 2 is higher than 45 baht. The shares closed at 56.50 baht on Wednesday, 26% above the stated ceiling.

For Intouch, Mr Sarath has an option to cancel the offering if the company’s stock price is above 76 baht. The stock closed at 91 baht on Wednesday.

Considerations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the souyrces said.

Representatives for both Gulf Energy and Intouch did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.