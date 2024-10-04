Line Man Wongai unveils marketing push

Mr Yod poses with the "Moon" mascot.

Online food delivery platform Line Man Wongnai is spending 300 million baht on its largest marketing campaign in three years in a push to expand its user base, aiming to become the market leader in terms of revenue.

The company said it is still planning to launch an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) next year.

Line Man Wongnai has 10 million users.

According to Creden, a data analytics firm, the revenue of Lineman (Thailand), excluding Wongnai, stood at 11.6 billion baht in 2023, representing a 49% year-on-year increase. However, the firm posted losses of 253 million baht last year.

Grab Taxi (Thailand) recorded revenue of 15.6 billion baht in 2023, up 2.8%, while posting a 127% increase in profit to 1.3 billion baht.

The online food delivery market accounts for 15% of the total food market worth 180 billion baht.

"Thailand's online delivery market still has room to grow to over 20 million users in the near future," Yod Chinsupakul, chief executive of Line Man Wongnai, said yesterday.

He added that despite the economic challenges, this year has been a good year for the food delivery business with estimates suggesting growth in the high single digits. Line Man Wongnai's growth is expected to surpasses that of the industry.

Mr Yod added that Line Man Wongnai's 300-million-baht investment represents the largest marketing campaign in three years. The "Everyday Lowest Prices" campaign is aimed at expanding the company's user base.

The campaign covers 500,000 participating merchants, discount coupons, a free delivery service, a TV advertisement campaign, along with online and offline marketing communications activities.

The campaign will run until the end of this year and is expected to result in the company posting growth of 25% in the fourth quarter over the corresponding period last year.

The company is also using the "Moon" mascot, a well-known Line character, as its brand ambassador. This will serve the rise of mascot marketing and reflects the brand's position, Mr Yod said.

Mr Yod said he is aware of the imminent competition posed by existing food delivery app player Robinhood following its recent acquisition.

E-commerce industrialists also expect foreign e-marketplace operators to soon encroach into the on-demand and food delivery markets.

The online food delivery business needs a large merchant base and a large fleet of drivers which the foreign e-commerce players are unlikely to be able to build up over the short-term, said Mr Yod.

He added that Line Man Wongnai is the leader in terms of its merchant base with more than 700,000 merchants. It aims to boost the revenue stream from its merchant solutions, including the high growth point of sale and payment solutions.

Moreover, it also has the highest service coverage in the market, reaching 328 districts across the country.

Mr Yod said the first phase of the government's digital handout scheme had resulted in Line Man Wongnai's inactive users upcountry becoming active again.

In future, the company will consider offering a 'borrow now and pay later' service, he added.

In addition, the company is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to serve tourists and travellers by using it to translate some of its local content into English and Chinese.

The company has also been collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote food district areas.

Mr Yod said Line Man Wongnai will diversify its revenue by generating more from point of sale and payment services to improve its bottom line. At present, its food delivery accounts for over 50% of its total revenue portfolio.

Mr Yod said the company still aims to launch an IPO by the third or fourth quarter of 2025.