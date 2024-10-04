Businesses tackle global challenges to push sustainability

Extreme weather and lack of food security among the issues requiring attention

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi (centre), president and CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, shares his thoughts during the Thailand Supply Chain Network CEO Panel: “Vision 2030: Collaboration for a Sustainable Future” at Sustainability Expo 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Friday. Also taking part, from left, Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of Siam Cement Group; Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group; and Thiraphong Chansiri (second from right), president and CEO of Thai Union Group; and moderator Suthichai Yoon. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Ensuring sustainable development requires all sectors to join the fight against global problems, including extreme weather and lack of food security, one of Thailand’s top business leaders told a seminar on Friday.

This can be achieved by adopting the sufficiency economy philosophy initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, said Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Thai Beverage Plc.

He offered the advice during the Thailand Supply Chain Network CEO Panel — “Vision 2030: Collaboration for Sustainable Future” — on the sidelines of Sustainability Expo 2024, to which 270 domestic and foreign partners were invited to share their knowledge. The event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok ends on Sunday.

Mr Thapana said the global population has been growing steadily, so resource consumption is also increasing. People have also been affected by extreme weather, global warming and climate change, as well as issues related to food security.

It is important for all sectors to be adequately equipped with the knowledge necessary to deal with these problems and ensure they are well-connected to ensure sustainability, he said.

“The private sector must also realise the importance of working together to strive for sustainability and protecting the environment,” he said.

“All large corporations, medium-sized and small enterprises play important roles in achieving these goals. SMEs are also an important part of the supply chain.

“Today, several private companies that share similar ideas have united and formed an alliance that will empower them to push for change and sustainability.

“They have also adopted the sufficiency economy philosophy initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great as a guideline for achieving the goals of their organisations and sustainable development,” Mr Thapana said.

Thai Beverage, he said, has set itself several goals to achieve, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions within three different “scopes” as defined by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

The three scopes are intended to categorise the different kinds of emissions created by a company’s suppliers and customers:

Scope 1 covers emissions from sources an organisation owns or controls directly — such as a fleet of vehicles.

covers emissions from sources an organisation owns or controls directly — such as a fleet of vehicles. Scope 2 refers to emissions a company causes indirectly and come from where the energy it purchases and uses is produced.

refers to emissions a company causes indirectly and come from where the energy it purchases and uses is produced. Scope 3 involves emissions that are not produced by the company itself and are not the result of its activities but created by its value chain. An example is when we buy, use and dispose of products from suppliers.

involves emissions that are not produced by the company itself and are not the result of its activities but created by its value chain. An example is when we buy, use and dispose of products from suppliers. Mr Thapana said ThaiBev plans to achieve the goal of reducing emissions within Scope 1 and 2 by 2040.

Thiraphong Chansiri, president and CEO of Thai Union Group Plc, one of the world’s largest seafood companies, emphasised the importance of sustainability, saying: “It is a matter of survival.”

The company’s SeaChange strategy will push to improve the seafood industry by promoting the use of legal labour and responsible fishing practices.

Mr Thiraphong said the company also aims to protect workers’ rights and ensure proper welfare, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and boost biodiversity.

During the event, Charoen Pokphand Group, Thai Beverage and Siam Cement Group signed a memorandum of understanding to promote King Rama IX’s sufficiency economy philosophy regionally and globally.

Suphachai Chearavanont, the CEO of CP Group, said the three companies would push a project that they believe represents a new model using the late king’s principles to achieve tangible results.