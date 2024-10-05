US launches probe into Thai solar cells

The US Commerce Department is investigating anti-dumping and countervailing duties for solar cell imports from Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

The US Commerce Department has initiated anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) probes into solar cell imports from Southeast Asian nations, including Thailand.

In April 2024, a group of domestic producers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells and modules petitioned the US Commerce Department and the US International Trade Commission to combat the practice of dumping such products from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The group alleged the CSPV dumping practices of these countries undercut domestic manufacturing efforts, materially injuring the US solar manufacturing industry.

The petitioner also alleged the Thai government subsidised exports to the US.

Noppadon Kuntamas, deputy director-general of Thailand's Foreign Trade Department, said on May 15 this year, in response to the petition, the US Commerce Department announced an AD and CVD investigation into CSPV solar cells from these four countries.

On Oct 1, the US announced preliminary affirmative determinations for the CVD probe, noting that solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are "being sold, or are likely to be sold", at less than fair value in the US.

In addition, a preliminary affirmative determination was issued for "whether a countervailable subsidy is being provided with respect to" those solar cells and modules.

The subsidies for Thai solar cell products were determined to range from 0.14-34.5%, deemed a "very low level" and considered to be without subsidy (de minimis), meaning a CVD duty will not be charged.

As for the other countries, the US plans to impose retroactive duties for up to 90 days at the preliminarily determined rate of dumping or subsidisation: Cambodia at 8.25% to 68.5%, Malaysia at 3.47% to 124%, and Vietnam at 0.81% to 293%.

Mr Noppadon said the US is Thailand's largest export market for solar cell products, accounting for 75.3% of shipments.

In 2023, Vietnam was the US's largest import market for solar cell products, with a market share of 27.1%, followed by Thailand at 24.7%.

A final determination is scheduled to be released in February or March next year.

The Foreign Trade Department said it will collaborate with relevant government agencies to protect the interest of Thai exporters.