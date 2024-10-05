Isan area benefits from cash handout

First phase of scheme spreads out distributions

Residents of Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima stood in the rain to withdraw cash from ATMs. The province had the most beneficiaries for the first phase of the cash handout in the nation.

Of the top five provinces in the country that received the most money in the first phase of the government's cash handout, totalling 145 billion baht, four are located in the Northeast.

Nakhon Ratchasima province had the most beneficiaries in the nation, said Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office.

The first phase of cash distribution used the Pao Tang app, rather than through a digital wallet as originally proposed by the Pheu Thai Party.

This phase targeted vulnerable groups, including 12.4 million welfare cardholders and 2.15 million people with disabilities, who are predominantly low-income earners.

Welfare cardholders must have an annual income ceiling of 100,000 baht, which is close to the country's minimum wage of 300 baht per day.

Nakhon Ratchasima had the most welfare cardholders, while the capital had the greatest number of people with disabilities receiving cash assistance.

Recipients were allocated 10,000 baht each via their PromptPay accounts linked to their ID numbers, or through their regular disability pension payment method, in the last week of September.

Mr Pornchai said the 145 billion baht disbursed under this programme has been spread across various economic sectors, easing the cost of living and stimulating the economy nationwide.

The Northeast had the most beneficiaries at 5.8 million, followed by the North at 3.3 million, South 2.2 million, Bangkok and metropolitan area 1 million, West 750,000 people, East 730,000 recipients and central region 620,000 people.

The top five provinces with the highest number of beneficiaries were Nakhon Ratchasima with 540,000, Ubon Ratchathani 440,000, Si Sa Ket 400,000, Chiang Mai 390,000 and Buri Ram 370,000.

Conversely, the five provinces with the fewest beneficiaries were Ranong with 27,000, Phuket 28,000, Trat 31,000, Samut Songkhram 33,000 and Phangnga 42,000.

Among the 12.4 million welfare cardholders, the top five provinces with the most beneficiaries were Nakhon Ratchasima with 530,000, Bangkok 440,000, Ubon Ratchathani 430,000, Chiang Mai 390,000 and Si Sa Ket 380,000.

Among the 2.15 million people with disabilities, the provinces with the most beneficiaries were Bangkok with 99,000, Nakhon Ratchasima 85,000, Buri Ram 68,000, Ubon Ratchathani 62,000 and Khon Kaen 59,000.

The provinces with the fewest beneficiaries were Ranong with 3,900, Trat 4,500, Samut Songkhram 6,100, Phuket 6,800 and Sing Buri 7,000.

Mr Pornchai said the widespread distribution of welfare cardholders and people with disabilities highlights the government's inclusive focus on grassroots economic growth through vulnerable groups.