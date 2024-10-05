ThaiBev awards ‘sufficiency economy’ school funds

For a good cause: Thai Beverage CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi (second from right) takes part in a ceremony in which 15 schools received grants totalling 150,000 baht. Also taking part are Suporn Trinarin (left), secretary-general of the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board; Ketthip Supavanich, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission; and teachers. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Beverage Plc is offering education funds to 15 schools to assist with projects that align with the principles of the sufficiency economy.

Thai Beverage CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi announced the initiative on Saturday at a ceremony on the SX Talk Stage at Sustainability Expo 2024, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

During the event, scholarships were awarded to various schools to support the continuation of royal initiatives.

Mr Thapana joined with representatives of two other organisations in presenting 10,000-baht funds to 10 primary schools and five secondary schools. The other participants were the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board (ORDPB), the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

During the discussion, teachers and students from Pak Bueng Singto School in Chachoengsao explained how they had integrated the sufficiency economy philosophy into the curriculum, including lessons on organic composting, mushroom cultivation and herbal soap making.

A teacher from Wat Pitulathirat Rangsarit Kindergarten in Chachoengsao said the project aimed to follow in the footsteps of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. Experiential learning outside the classroom, such as planting trees and growing herbs and learning to breed fish, had taught students how to generate income for their families in a sustainable way, he said.

In his concluding remarks, Chaipattana Foundation secretary-general Sumet Tantivejkul urged the audience to reflect on the valuable teachings of King Rama IX, particularly those on water management and sustainable development.

He also emphasised the importance of deep understanding and the need to instil moral values and intelligence in the younger generation.